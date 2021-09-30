featured top story
Manchester PD aids in Franklin County raid that nets 10 lbs. pot bust
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Manchester Police Dept., Tullahoma Police Dept. and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on Thursday Sept. 30 at approximately 8 a.m. at 119 James Crabtree Drive in Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff's Department announced.
The results of the search produced 10 lbs. of what is believed to be marijuana. Also seized were 15 marijuana plants grown at the same location.
According to authorities, Michael Thomas Sibert was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with multiple counts of drug violations.
A bond had yet to be set at press release time. There is an ongoing investigation into this matter and further details will be released when deemed proper.
