Manchester Planning Commission approved two exceptions for Good Samaritans, 115 Park Place that will allow the charity to avoid repaving its entire parking lot and making a facade upgrade when adding on to the current facilities.
Contractor Kenny Sadler said that Good Samaritans is adding a 2,000 square foot office building to begin to offer medical procedures.
“Right now the existing lot is gravel...there’s just not a lot of extra money (to do the paving required by city code). They were hoping to leave everything gravel,” Sadler said, noting that some spots would be paved.
The other exception involves amended city architectural standards that basically call for road frontage sides of commercial buildings to meet stone, brick or concrete requirements.
“We are trying to put some rock accent on the existing metal. Right now it’s orange. We are wanting to put some canopies on the front and give it a nicer look, but they would like for it to be metal,” he said.
Committee Member Steve Jernigan said that “given the nature of the Good Samaritan and being on a dead end road. I think we should do that.”
The request for plan approval passed unanimously with the two waivers.