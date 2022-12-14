Manchester Police chief addresses Chamber of Commerce

Manchester Chief of Police Bill Sipe, who was appointed to the position last October, spoke about his 40-year law enforcement career and his new role with the department during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday Dec. 6 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
“I was raised here in Manchester Tennessee from Middle School up through high school,” Sipe said during the event. “My wife Tina and I have been married for approx. 38 years and we have raised two children, Nikki and Steven and they have blessed us with four grandchildren.”
Sipe is a graduate of Liberty University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice. He is also a graduate of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and the FBI National Academy.
“I began my Law enforcement career in 1982,” Sipe said. “I eventually obtained the rank of captain in our patrol division and specialized in area management and accident reconstruction.”
Sipe was transferred to criminal investigations in 2002, where he served 11 years as a criminal investigator with the Manchester Police Department.
“We investigated all facets of crime,” he said. “We don’t have specialized units, so we pretty well team up, and we work everything that comes along.”
In 2012, Sipe was promoted to the rank of major, where he managed a patrol division,
the Municipal Court system, the city-wide drug policing, school resource officers and various personal and equipment grants for the department.
“On Oct. 4 this year, 40 years later, I began my journey as chief of police here with the Manchester Police Department,” he said.
Sipe spoke about the Manchester Police Department’s role in the community, and how that can go beyond law enforcement.
“Throughout my career at the department, we have been involved in many community activities,” Sipe said. “Each year we partner with the Manchester school system to help provide needy children and families with food, gifts and clothing during the Christmas season.”
Funding for the department’s charitable causes is supported by not only police officers, but also local business owners and community members.
“Additionally, working with the Manchester school system, our department provides several thanksgiving food baskets to families throughout our community,” he said. “Our officers are involved in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run each year to help raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics athletic program. We also help to support the Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk suicide prevention program by officer involvement and donations.”
Sipe also spoke about the challenges facing the Manchester Police Department, which include combating drug use in the community, as changing opinions of police and police work.
While the Manchester community has problems with drugs such as methamphetamines, Sipe said the issues regarding fentanyl have “surfaced substantially.”
“Every community has experienced the reality of fentanyl overdoses and deaths including our own,” Sipe said. “Our department works very hard to combat and help prosecute those who unlawfully introduce, sell, distribute these drugs in our community.”
Sipe said many police agencies are seeing decreasing staff numbers due to difficulties with officer recruitment and retention.
“Given the changes in societies’ views, economic disparities, and uncertainties in the performance of their jobs, officers have chosen to leave the profession,” he said. “On the same token, there are fewer persons attracted to the law enforcement profession as well.”
“There is no doubt that it takes a special person to answer the call when it comes to the law enforcement profession,” he added. “I have heard many officers say that it is not just a job but it is a calling.”
Sipe said in order to recruit the police officers of the future, hiring agencies must reevaluate pay-structures, benefits, officer perks such as cars and equipment as well as officer training.
“The Manchester Police Department has been very successful in its efforts to recruit and retain officers,” Sipe said. “We will continue to evaluate and provide the necessary incentives to hire and retain the very best of those seeking to become police officers in our community.”
In closing, Sipe said that while he has received offers to go work for other cities, states and federal employers, he and his family have chosen to remain in Manchester.
“After much careful consideration, Tina and I simply prefer the small hometown feel and security my family and I have enjoyed living here in Manchester, Tennessee,” he said.
