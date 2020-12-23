Manchester Police Department and Manchester City Schools partnered to give to 65 angel tree families. The items were distributed Friday, Dec. 18 at City Hall.
This year’s event was held in a drive up format with families pulling up along Irwin Street.
Included in the packages were clothes, toys and a family food box.
Manchester Chief of Police Mark Yother said that it’s great to give back to the community.
“These kids are so important to us and the community. We just want to make sure everyone is happy. Our heart is with these kids,” Yother said.
SRO Leah Carrick summed it up by saying, “We want the community to know that we love them and care about them. We’re going to make sure that they have a happy Christmas.”
DARE officer Keith Hendrix added, “Children are our future. We have to nurture them.”