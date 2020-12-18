Manchester Police Department is investigating a complaint that a local woman’s credit cards were being misused by family members.
According to preliminary investigative reports a Manchester woman (name withheld) reported that her grandson and his girlfriend was fraudulently using her Ascend Federal Credit Union debit card.
Patrolman Jamie Newman’s report states that the victim found that her monthly bank statement had some charges that she hadn’t made.
Upon calling Ascend, the credit union told her that similar charges have been regularly occurring.
The victim told police that she felt that her grandson had somehow duplicated her debit card. The grandson, who according to the police report, was released from prison in October and moved in with the victim until she kicked him out after he allegedly stole several items from her.
According to the report, the victim told police that the grandson and his girlfriend were making car payments to a McMinnville loan company from the compromised account.
The fraudulent charges made from the account were made to Sonic Drive-in, Shoe Show, Speedway, Quick Stop, Southland Pharmacy and Pizza Hut. The total of questioned charges made to Manchester businesses were listed in the amount of $483.79.
The name of the suspect has been withheld because it would identify the victim.