Manchester police badge.jpg

Few things mean more to police officers on the job than their badge and firearm. Those are the things that they depend on to keep them safe.

With those thoughts in mind, the Manchester Police Department is currently developing a policy to present retiring officers with at least 10 years of service to the department their badge and insignias, and for officers serving at least 20 years, their firearm, insignia and badge.

