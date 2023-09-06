Few things mean more to police officers on the job than their badge and firearm. Those are the things that they depend on to keep them safe.
With those thoughts in mind, the Manchester Police Department is currently developing a policy to present retiring officers with at least 10 years of service to the department their badge and insignias, and for officers serving at least 20 years, their firearm, insignia and badge.
Manchester Police Chief Bill Sipe requested the Manchester Safety Committee consider the addition of a policy that would allow the department to legally transfer retiring officers’ side arms to them through
an officially federally licensed dealer.
“The reason for this is these things are very sentimental for the officer and even more so for their families,” Sipe said.
Alderman Joey Hobbs asked if the city did similar things for those in other departments who retire after similar years of service.
“I understand the importance of your gun…I just want to make sure that we can do something for everybody the same,” Hobbs said.
Sipe estimated that the side arms are valued at about $215 each.
Fire Chief George Chambers told committee members during the meeting that while only a few firefighters have retired recently, recalled presenting one with a shadowbox with their uniform and badge.
“The one thing you have to understand … when an officer is depending on that piece of steel hanging on his side for 10-20 years, it becomes a part of him,” Alderman Bob Bellamy said. “I don’t care if we give anyone else anything. The officer that retires with that kind of longevity needs their badge and their gun given to them by the city.”
Assistant Chief Adam Floied said the custom is common practice amongst law enforcement agencies, citing the Shelbyville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the FBI as examples.
Hobbs said he wants to make sure everything is fair across the board for all Manchester City employees.
The committee approved the recommendation to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
At the meeting, Sipe announced the retirement of Sgt. Debbie Guffey with 39 years and Capt. Dwight Vandagriff with 43 years of service.
With the recent retirements of Capt. Dwight Vandagriff, and Sgt. Debbie Guffey, the Manchester Police Department faced a bittersweet moment, the loss of a beacon of leadership, yet celebrates the lives and lengthy careers of the longtime first responders moving to a new phase of life.
