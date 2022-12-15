Manchester police stepping up traffic enforcement for holidays

In an effort to reduce impaired and distracted driving during the holiday season, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 14, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023.
Manchester Police Captain Dale Robertson said the department will utilize grant funding available through the THSO to increase police presence at specific locations in Manchester during this time.
“We do try to push more enforcement using our THSO funds.” Robertson said. “We will utilize that money to do what we call saturations and have officers come in and work specific areas in traffic.”
Robertson said the police department will be putting its attention on all traffic violations in addition to motorists driving under the influence.
According to a police department statement, the THSO’s statewide “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" nationwide mobilization.
Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.
The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in a vehicle.
Robertson said drivers paying less attention due to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season could also be a contributing factor for increased traffic accidents.,
“Yeah I would say that is a good possibility,” he said. “That, and our inclement weather that we have during this season, with the rain and possible snow coming, it is all a contributing factor.”
The increased traffic enforcement will not put a strain on the Manchester Police Department, because the grant funding will be used to pay off-shift officers.
“The officers that will be assigned to do that will be using extra time, they are not assigned a shift,” Robertson said.
