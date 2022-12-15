Manchester police stepping up traffic enforcement for holidays

Manchester Police Department

In an effort to reduce impaired and distracted driving during the holiday season, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 14, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023.

Manchester Police Captain Dale Robertson said the department will utilize grant funding available through the THSO to increase police presence at specific locations in Manchester during this time.

