Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary Club is moving out into the community with a new event series designed to celebrate community and make a difference. The club will host its first “Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Common John Brewing Co. located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

Club President Sherry Bowman Douglas said community members are invited to join club members, enjoy an appetizer and beverage in support of a good cause. Each “Even Better” event will be hosted during an even month of the year.

City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

The Manchester Board Of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved the application for a $1 million grant to improve the city sewer system during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Water and sewer taps cost could double

A move by the Water and Sewer Commission to recommend a substantial hike in connection costs for new construction will offset some of the costs to the department.

CCHS announces top 10% list for Class of 2023

Coffee County Central High School Valedictorian Abigail Clark and Salutatorian Audrey Barton are the first in the list of the Class of 2023 Top 10%. Also named in alphabetical order are Saul Acevedo, Savannah Barnard, Brent Bernard, Kathryn Brown, David Chu, Kaitlyn Clark, Katie Cotten, Hann…

Local Artisan Feature: Barbara Keen

From a red pickup truck hauling a load of pumpkins to a large work featuring hot air balloons in flight, stained glass artist Barbara Keen has been crafting these colorful works of art for the last 20 years.

