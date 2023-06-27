Event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Association
Manchester Rotary will host the next installment of its “Rotary Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester. The event will benefit for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Event coordinator Marianne Myers said during a recent Rotary Club meeting that donations will be collected for the Alzheimer’s Association during the event.
“They call it Tullahoma Lynchburg but it is really for all of Coffee County and anything touching it,” she said.
The Tullahoma/Lynchburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Friday, Sept. 23. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Jack Daniel Distillery Welcome Center, 133 Lynchburg Highway, Lynchburg.
Myers said she thought The Alzheimer’s Association would be a great fit for Manchester Rotary’s next Even Better event because the Rotary theme for June is connections.
“We tied it to this month’s theme of connection because you lose that connection once you get Alzheimer’s,” she said. “Your whole family shifts and everybody that is connected to you is impacted by it.”
Myers said the focus of the Rotary Even Better event June 30 will be on bringing the needed resources to Coffee County for those whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer’s.
“How do we get some resources here, how do we help the people in Coffee County, if you have a new diagnosis for a family member where can you go get resources,” Myers said. “Right now there is a 1-800 number but we are trying to make it more personalized.”
The event is open to the public and all community members are welcome to attend.
For more information about The Alzheimer’s Association visit alz.org.
