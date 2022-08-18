Manchester Rural Health feature.jpg

Unity Medical CEO Bobby Couch is joined by healthcare providers for a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 10 at Manchester Rural Health Clinic.

 Nathan Havenner

The Manchester Rural Health Clinic celebrated the completion of renovations at the facility located at 482 Interstate Drive, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 10.

Unity Medical Center CEO Bobby Couch said during the ceremony, which brought together a host of medical providers and community members, that the newly renovated medical facility has been a long time coming.