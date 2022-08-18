The Manchester Rural Health Clinic celebrated the completion of renovations at the facility located at 482 Interstate Drive, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 10.
Unity Medical Center CEO Bobby Couch said during the ceremony, which brought together a host of medical providers and community members, that the newly renovated medical facility has been a long time coming.
“I appreciate everyone coming, it has been a long project for us,” he said.
The project took about 18 months from the initial planning stages to completion.
“We have family practice here, we did some moving around where we have an addiction clinic at another facility,” Couch said. “We consolidated all of our family practice here in this building.”
Katy Riddle of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce said during the event that access to quality healthcare is an important aspect when individuals are considering relocating to another community.
“I don’t know if you guys have noticed this, but a lot of people have chosen to relocate in Manchester,” she said. “I will tell you when you talk about a formula for a healthy community and a community that is attractive to choose to raise your family, one of the top things is healthcare. Now we have this option that we did not have before and we are so excited to celebrate it with you today.”
Erin Murray, Unity Medical marketing director, said previously that the clinic features 35 exam rooms, and in addition to family medicine, also counts women’s healthcare and pain management services amongst its list of available services at the facility.
“It is a large facility and like I said, we do have some newer physicians as well as some established physicians from the area and I truly believe they are really, really good and care about the job that they do,” Murray said.
Coach said there are a wide-variety of services available at the clinic.
“We are extremely proud, we are pretty sure it is the biggest clinic in the county and I think it is the nicest,” he said.