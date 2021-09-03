Manchester Police Department asked the Safety Committee during a special call meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24 to approve the purchase of four new police vehicles. The
Police Chief Mark Yother said that the department wants to buy two Dodge Durangos at $26,716 each. These all-wheel drive vehicles are not police packaged models, but will be standard duty for administrative and investigator use.
Currently Investigator Jamie Norris is driving a relief car, a decommissioned patrol car, as is patrolman Travis Dickson. Yother asked also for two Dodge Chargers.
“No matter how we do it, it’s got to be done,” Yother said. We probably need six, but four will get us by.”
The Safety Committee authorized the department to order the cars and use drug fund money for the purchase when vehicles become available.
Yother said that the department’s fleet is in a particularly bad position with a lot of high mileage vehicles.
Yother estimated that the cars would pull roughly $120,000 from the drug fund, leaving roughly $300,000 left in the fund. The department budgeted spending about $200,000 from the drug fund on other uses.
Yother said that funding for the drug fund has changed in recent years. He said that individual convictions would result in fines, and now they’re rolled into one fine.
He estimated the drug fund was short $8,000 this year and $57,882 last year due to COVID and Bonnaroo being canceled.
“That’s an important figure to me,” Yother said.
The board approved the purchase, but fell short of replacing the drug fund money from general funds.