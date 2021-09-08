Manchester Board of Education heard details Thursday from Architect David Brown about the plans for a Westwood Middle School buildout that will cost an estimated $1.49 million dollars.
Funding for the project that will include four classrooms will come from the district’s fund balance, without any money coming from the city or for any bond.
“This is a project that the board has saved money for fore a long time., said Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn.
Brown told the board that the final plans were going to the printer this week. The next item in the process will be a pre-bid meeting for contractors to view the campus on Sept. 21. The bid opening will be Sept. 28 and then the school’s project manager Lashlee-Rich will present the district guaranteed price. Brown intends to return to the school board with that for the October meeting.
“If you wonder why this is moving fast,” Vaughn told the board, “They asked me when we needed classrooms. I told them like yesterday with the growth.”
Vaughn hopes to be moved into the new classrooms by July 31 of next year.
Originally the buildout included HVAC units for both Westwood schools. Now the district plans to use ESSER federal COVID relief funds for the air units. By using federal funds that phase will fall under the Davis Bacon act that establishes the requirement for paying the local prevailing wages on public works projects for laborers and mechanics. The HVAC will cost between $1.5 and$1.7 million in ESSER funding and will complete the replacement of all HVAC units on all the campuses.
The construction at Westwood will include restrooms near the sports fields.
Brown said that the market tough with the volume of construction and because of an increasingly difficultly in purchasing building material. Brown did say that his estimated cost is the same as it was in April.
Vaughn said that if the actual guaranteed cost came in higher that what the board felt comfortable spending the project could be put on hold.