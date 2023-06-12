Marilyn Howard.jpg

With little fanfare, the City of Manchester has reached a $2.4 million settlement with Westfield Insurance over failure regarding the city’s sewer rehab project dating to 2020.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to accept the settlement with Westfield Insurance concerning the now-defunct J&H Contractors, who were working on a bypass pumping operation and subsequent pump failure resulting in 1.8 million gallons of sewage being dumped in the Little Duck River over the course of a weekend when they walked off the job in 2020.

