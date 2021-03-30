Upcoming events
The Manchester Parks and Recreation Egg Hut will be April 3 at Rotary Park this year.
The egg hunt for children 7 and under will be at 1 p.m. and the 8 and up hunt will be at 8 p.m. Bring flashlight and basket. Both hunts are free.
Suds and Bubbles Easter Egg Hunt will be at 2 p.m., April 4 at 1321 Hillsboro Blvd. Bring your own basket There will be Easter Bunny surprises. This is a free event. Attendees will hunt by age group starting with 0-3 years old, 4-7, and then 8-12.
The Manchester Fellowship Community Egg Hunt will be 5 p.m. April 3 at 725 S. Spring St. Easter Egg Hunt will be for kids of all ages. Food will be available, juggling and fellowship.
Grace Baptist Church will host a free Easter Pageant at 7 p.m., April 2 at 1520 McArthur St.