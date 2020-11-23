Manchester Times and South Central Tennessee Tourism announce content partnership

The Manchester Times and the South Central Tennessee Tourism Association have announced a content partnership for a new regional tourism website, ExperienceTN.com.
ExperienceTN.com is a website focusing on regional tourism, inviting domestic tourists and guests from around the world to experience various trips, trails and activities within the south-central Tennessee region. The South Central Tennessee Tourism Association has also launched several interactive assets including the Whiskey, Wines, & Brews trails, Experience the Falls (waterfall tour), Experience the Rivers (river access points), Tennessee Antiquing Trail, Tennessee History Trails, Travel Highway 64, Live Music, and a regional travel blog, among other things.
The content partnership with The Times will provide visitors consistent travel articles, restaurant highlights, lodging information, and local small business features.
“The idea of developing these local content partnerships is to work with local media across the region to provide information about their communities from a perspective that only locals can capture. Features on local destinations, restaurants, independent small businesses, and community assets like parks, greenways, event centers will help travelers gain insight on the area they are visiting and make decisions about what they want to do,” said Ryan French, director of South Central TN Tourism Association.
The South Central Tennessee Tourism Association is one of eight non-profit organizations across the state of Tennessee designed to promote regional tourism across a dedicated district. The SCTTA district includes Coffee, Bedford, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Perry, and Wayne Counties.