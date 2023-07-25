2023 TPA awards

Editor John Coffelt accepts a first place award with University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd for the Manchester Times news team at the Tennessee Press Association awards ceremony. The Times placed first in Best News Photo and Public Service categories.

 Donn Jones

The Manchester Times was recognized with several awards during the Tennessee Press Association 2023 Newspaper Contest awards ceremony in Franklin Friday, July 21.

In the category of Public Service, Editor John Coffelt and reporters Nathan Havenner and Dalton Perez received first place honors for their articles about food insecurity within Coffee County. The newspaper also received a $250 prize from the University of Tennessee’s Edward J. Meeman Foundation for this coverage.

