The Manchester Times is working on a plan to integrate student journalism into their own section of the paper each week. The tentative plan is to incorporate one to two pieces a week into the section dealing with school news, school sports and potentially community pieces in the future contingent on the success of the partnership.
On Feb. 25, the Times met with the students that make up the high school journalism team. The students were eager to hear about an upcoming partnership that the Manchester Times is planning with the school.
This program will run until the school can no longer provide interested students.
The name of the section is still in talks, however the idea of calling it the Raider Report has received positive feedback.
The further this partnership goes the more possibilities for collaboration will present itself.
This not only helps us at the Manchester Times but is also a fantastic opportunity for these young aspiring writers to build their credibility in the field of writing and journalism.
We are excited to move forward with this process and hope to further bring the community together with these plans and efforts.