Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
The City of Manchester will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks at Rotary Park, Tuesday July 4.
The annual tradition will kickoff at 6 p.m. with food trucks before Rubiks Groove will begin their set of live music from 7-9 p.m.
A.J. Fox, director of Parks and Recreation, said the free event typically attracts between 1,000 and 1,500 people to Rotary Park, located adjacent to the Recreation Center.
“The big thing we need to let people know is we had to change the location of where the fireworks are going to be launched at,” Fox said. “We used to shoot in the field across from the Rec Center but we are having to change that to Fred Deadman Park so that park will be completely closed starting at 5 p.m. July 4.
Fox said for those looking for a great view of the fireworks, their best bet will be Rotary Park.
“That is where all the food trucks and the entertainment will be,” he said.
Fox said the fireworks display, which will begin at 9 p.m., will be set to music that listeners can tune into Thunder Radio to listen along. It is recommended listeners tune in to on a radio, rather than using the app because there is a slight delay.
Fox said he believes it is important that Manchester continue to host an event welcoming all citizens for Independence Day.
“It is important for a municipality to host a Fourth of July event to bring the citizens together to celebrate the birth of America,” he said.
