The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted during the Feb. 3 meeting to increase its donations for nonprofits from 50% to 100%.
As part of the spending freeze, due to a loss of revenue due to COVID-19, the city had reduced the amount of money that it will donate to selected nonprofits by 50% at the Jan. 5 meeting.
In that meeting the board resolved to keep the spending freeze in place but to half the allocations that the city normally gives to nonprofits. The motion passed Jan. 5 with five ayes and Alderman Mark Messick giving a nay.
In the February meeting, the subject was revisited. Mayor Marilyn Howard said, I just felt that when I we left that meeting that we just left those people in the hole. These nonprofits are really struggling. Some are not backed by churches.”
Earlier this year, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen the 2020-21 budget Tuesday, with a stipulation that there would be no non-essential spending until the impact of the COVID-19 closures and related unemployment was known.
The spending freeze was set to last until January of 2021. Each city budget normally includes $64,000 to local nonprofits including Tenn. Rehabilitation Center , Coffee County Child Care Center South Central Human Resource Agency, Coffee County Manchester Public Library, Coffee County Senior Center, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Coffee County Historical Society and the Storehouse.