Manchester V.F.W. honors Vietnam era veterans

The Manchester V.F.W. Post 10904 welcomed Vietnam era veterans Thursday, March 30 for something they may not have received when they first returned to the United States from serving overseas – a thank you and a welcome home.

The Sixth Annual Vietnam Era Veterans Dinner Program welcomed veterans for a complementary meal and evening program that packed the house.

Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.

With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.

A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.

The Coffee County Board of Education approved compensation adjustments for several of its employee categories, including teachers, supervisors, assistant principals and bus drivers during its regular meeting March 13.

