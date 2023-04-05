Manchester V.F.W. honors Vietnam era veterans

The Manchester V.F.W. Post 10904 welcomed Vietnam era veterans Thursday, March 30 for something they may not have received when they first returned to the United States from serving overseas – a thank you and a welcome home.
The Sixth Annual Vietnam Era Veterans Dinner Program welcomed veterans for a complementary meal and evening program that packed the house.
The ceremony was opened by V.F.W. member Fred Kasper.
“It is with much gratitude that we offer a heartfelt welcome home that you may have never received,” Kasper said.
V.F.W. Post Chaplain Hans Hooker then performed the invocation and blessing for the meal.
“In all, over 58,000 men and women were killed during what the politicians called the Vietnam Conflict, but we the military called it the Vietnam War,” Hooker said. “This evening we are honoring all American causalities of the Vietnam War.”
Special guest speaker Jimmie Spencer of the Vietnam War Commemoration and himself a Vietnam veteran, said it was great to see young people participating in the event.
“It is important that the young people see how we thank and honor our veterans from all wars,” Spencer said. “We need to do more of that and what we are doing here today, what you are doing here today is important.”
Spencer said one of the great strengths of our nation is its ability to recognize when it has made mistakes and do something to make it right.
“That is what we are doing here today,” Spencer said.
While the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War will be concluding in 2025, Spencer said “it continues in our hearts and our souls and our communities.”
Jim Irving, V.F.W. Department of Tennessee Commander said the way Vietnam veterans were treated when they returned to the United States was completely wrong.
“It is hard to understand, but one thing I can say for the Vietnam generation is we have gone and we have stayed and we are trying to make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Irving said.
During a brief Budget and Finance Committee Meeting on March 30, Accounts and Budgets Director Marianna Edinger told the members that over the coming weeks of budget meetings, the group and the mayor will address a “Christmas wish list” of an additional $3 million dollars.
Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.
With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.
A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.
The gym was filled with science projects and the library became the temporary home of a wax museum with students portraying historical figures, while art work lined the walls for the College Street Elementary annual STEAM and Literacy night.
The Coffee County Board of Education approved compensation adjustments for several of its employee categories, including teachers, supervisors, assistant principals and bus drivers during its regular meeting March 13.