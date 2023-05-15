Manchester VFW named "All American Post"

For the second consecutive year, Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars, All-American Post 10904 has taken First Place in the State of Tennessee for Community Service.

Because the 84 VFW Posts in Tennessee are not categorized by size, smaller posts must compete against larger Posts with hundreds of members. Nevertheless, the 195 members Manchester’s VFW Post 10904 were again awarded this distinction with more, and more impactful, community service than any other VFW Post in the Volunteer State with over 7,000 hours reported.

