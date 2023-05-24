Manchester residents will soon be paying more for their city water services following a 19% hike on water rates that was approved, along with its annual budget, by the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission during a recent meeting.

The city-rate increase is in the wake of a wholesale water rate increase from the Duck River Utility District, which supplies water to area districts. The increase from DRUD was 12%, while the additional increase covers the additional fixed cost of delivery to customers along with the cost of maintenance of the water towers and lines.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

Manchester water rates to rise 19%

Manchester residents will soon be paying more for their city water services following a 19% hike on water rates that was approved, along with its annual budget, by the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission during a recent meeting.

Wawa coming to Manchester

Wawa coming to Manchester

After sitting vacant for months, the site of the former Aerospace Museum at 24 Campground Road in the Manchester might soon be the home of one of the first Wawa Convenience Stores in Middle Tennessee.

Community participates in Purple Olympics

Community participates in Purple Olympics

The South Central chapter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee welcomed friends, family, elected officials and community members to the fifth annual Purple Olympics to make Alzheimer’s a memory.

Recommended for you