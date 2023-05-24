Manchester water rates to rise 19%

Manchester residents will soon be paying more for their city water services following a 19% hike on water rates that was approved, along with its annual budget, by the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission during a recent meeting.
The city-rate increase is in the wake of a wholesale water rate increase from the Duck River Utility District, which supplies water to area districts. The increase from DRUD was 12%, while the additional increase covers the additional fixed cost of delivery to customers along with the cost of maintenance of the water towers and lines.
“The rate needs to be sufficient to cover your operating expenses plus a little extra (rainy day fund),” said Gary Hunt, Water Commission member, said.
Water Department Director Phil Miller told the commission that the city has flexibility because it has kept the rates low for a long time. The rate increase was also impacted by depreciation payments and a 10% employee raise, he said.
The commission delayed a $12,000 line Item to hire a third party vendor to print and mail monthly water bills. The delay was in anticipation of the city’s implementation of a new Encode software update.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman will have final approval on the water rates.
State law mandates that water utilities are self-sufficient.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Manchester residents will soon be paying more for their city water services following a 19% hike on water rates that was approved, along with its annual budget, by the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission during a recent meeting.
In just its second year, 485 elementary school students throughout Coffee County raised $24,268.33 during the annual Lemonade Day in Manchester, roughly triple the number of the inaugural event last year.