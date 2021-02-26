A Manchester woman and her unborn child were killed in a crash on Highway 64 near the Franklin County border last Thursday, Feb. 18.
Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says the crash took place at the intersection of Providence Road and Highway 64 between Alto and Pelham in Grundy County.
According to the THP preliminary report, the incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. and resulted in the deaths of Kirstin McDole, 21, and the child with whom she was pregnant.
Per the report, Matthew Nunley, 21, of Gruetli-Laager, was driving with his wife, Kirstin McDole of Manchester, and their three children, when they were hit by another vehicle operated by two minors, both 16, of Pelham.
Nunley and McDole's 1-year-old child has also passed after this accident, according to reports.
Per the THP report, Nunley’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 64 when the other vehicle pulled out from Providence Road, crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck them.
The crash report states that both drivers and all passengers were injured in the crash. Neither vehicle’s driver was wearing a safety restraint, nor was McDole, per THP. Officials say, however, all three children in Nunley’s vehicle were properly restrained. It was not yet determined if the minor passenger in the second vehicle was wearing a safety restraint.
According to THP proper seatbelt usage would not have affected the outcome of the crash.
Friends and family of the crash victims, April Kelly and Cindy Nunley, have organized a fundraiser to help cover the funeral costs as well as any other needs the survivors may have from the incident. The fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe. Search for “Funeral expenses for Kirstin McDole” to find it.
Layne Funeral Home in Palmer is accepting donations on behalf of the family. Those looking to assist with medical and funeral costs can call the funeral home at 931-779-7777 to find out more information.