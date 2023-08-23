Forty-five years is a long-time to be open for business, and Manchester’s own Marcrom’s Pharmacy celebrated the milestone with a parking lot celebration Wednesday, Aug. 23.
“I’ve always felt that if you try to do what’s best for people and look after them, they look after you,” Marcrom’s Pharmacy founder Ray Marcrom said.
Originally opened in 1978 in a small blue building on McArthur Street in what was then the outskirts of town, Marcrom’s Pharmacy has continued to operate with that founding goal.
Marcrom began working alongside his father at Baker Bro. Pharmacy on the town square, but he had a different vision of what a pharmacy could be. He wanted to be a healthcare destination to provide an expansive service to the people of Manchester.
“I had worked nearly six years with my dad and his partners,” Marcrom said. “They had Baker Bro. and there was then a pharmacy across from the old (Coffee County) hospital, Medical Center Pharmacy.”
Rather than buyout his father’s share of the business, Marcrom received his father’s blessing to partner with Dr. Al Brandon to open a pharmacy focused primarily on healthcare, from allergy shots and immunizations to diabetes care. With a loan from First National Bank, Marcrom took a step of faith.
In 2009, the pharmacy moved to its present location at 1277 McArthur St., Manchester from its original location just behind the current structure.
“At that time this was the outskirts of town,” General Manager Joe McKamey said during Wednesday’s event. “People were all like, Ray’s never going to make it all the way on the outskirts of town.”
“It is really a testament to how the Marcrom’s have taken care of people over the years,” he added.
Lifelong Marcom’s customer Kristen Elam said that she goes to the pharmacy because of it’s like family.
“They work hard for you,” Elam said. “You couldn’t ask for better service. They are much more like family than medical professionals.”
Marcrom credits the community for the pharmacy’s continued success throughout the decades.
“The community has been so good to us,” he said. “It’s always been important to me, when people trust you and want your advice. I love a community like this where we look after one another – that sense of community and belonging.”
