Coffee County has a new mayor as long-time state representative Judd Matheny defeated Margaret Cunningham for the seat, while the county decided to give Sheriff Chad Partin a second term as he won a three-way race for Coffee County Sheriff.

Matheny will be taking the seat left open by outgoing Mayor Gary Cordell who is retiring from the office at the end of his term but will be rolling right into a seat on the county school board to which he was elected.