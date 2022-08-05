Coffee County has a new mayor as long-time state representative Judd Matheny defeated Margaret Cunningham for the seat, while the county decided to give Sheriff Chad Partin a second term as he won a three-way race for Coffee County Sheriff.
Matheny will be taking the seat left open by outgoing Mayor Gary Cordell who is retiring from the office at the end of his term but will be rolling right into a seat on the county school board to which he was elected.
Matheny breezed to victory by a two-to-one margin over Margaret Cunningham, winning 5,736 to 2,834.
"Thank you so much for your support,” Matheny said upon his election. “We got a great group of county commissioners. I know a lot of them and I look forward to getting to know the others.”
Matheny said he looks forward to working closely with other elected officials to make things like the megasite and an animals shelter a reality. He added he also wants to put cameras in the meeting rooms so the public can see their government in action.
“I’m looking forward to getting started and I’m ready to go to work,” Matheny said.
Matheny said that he will be working throughout the month of August in preparation for Sept. 1 when he takes office.
Matheny said that he will not make drastic changes immediately as far as staffing goes.
“We have a lot to do. And a lot of that I want to do throughout the month of August.
Sheriff
Sheriff Chad Partin was elected to his sophomore term by a wide margin despite opposition by independent candidates Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell, both of whom outspent him during the campaign. Partin reached the general election by handily beating his former School Resource Officer Alethia Smartt-Rawn in the Republican Primary.
Partin cruised, outdrawing both of his opponents combined, garnering 5,252 to 2,199 by Brandon Tomberlin and 1,183 for Danny Ferrell.
“I want to thank everybody for the overwhelming support,” Partin said. “It really is a confidence builder, not only to me, but to our employees, that we’re on the right track and they’re satisfied with the last four years.”
Partin said that the department will continue moving into the future.
“We are looking forward to working with other departments and mending relationships,” he said.
Partin credited the people of the department for making it possible.
“I couldn’t do this without the work family, the support of the employees. If you don’t have the support of the employees in the Sheriff’s Department, there’s no way you can be a sheriff,” he said.
“We’re proud of the campaign that we ran, an economically conservative campaign. This shows that you can spend all the money in the world but … you have to get one-on-one with the voters. You have to have boots on the ground,” Partin said.
Meanwhile incumbent Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett held serve, defeating Democratic challenger Ronnie Dale Watts to retain his seat while County Clerk Teresa H. McFadden was able to fend off a challenge by Republican Melissa Northcott Anderson to retain her seat.
ALDERMEN
In Manchester, winners of the aldermen race were Julie Anderson, Joey Hobbs, Mark Messick and Donnie Parsley. Howard, Hobbs, Messick and Parsley will serve four year terms and Anderson will serve finish out a vacated seat with a two-year term.
For city school board in Manchester, Travis Hillis, Lisa Loveland Gregory and Prater Powell won without opposition. and School Board Members Lisa Gregory, Prater Powell and Travis Hillis
Road Superintendent and commissioners
Benton Bartlett easily survived a challenge in the Republican Primary and then emerged to beat Democrat Ronnie Dale Watts on Thursday, winning by a count of 6,009 to 2,335 by Ronnie Dale Watts
Jeff Bush entered the night uncontested for Road Commission, Seat I as did James Weaver for Seat IV. For Seat III, Carolyn Beaty Duke and James Randy Kennedy faced off with Duke winning 784 to 337. No one ran on the ballot for Seat II.
County Clerk
Independent Teresa McFadden fended off a challenge by Republican Melissa Northcott Anderson for the county court clerk seat, winning reelection 5,537 to 3,010.
The Commission
The general election marked a significant change in how Coffee County commissioners are elected in accordance to the 2020 Census. The county saw a complete reset following the redrawing of county districts from 21 districts to nine, with two commissioners representing each district, resulting in a loss of three commission seats. There were several districts that had been decided before the general election. Those included District 1 where Republicans Jimmy Hollandsworth and Benny Jones were elected without opposition; District 3 where Republicans Lara Cason Nettles and Rose Ann Carden Smith were elected without opposition; District 4 where Republicans Tim Brown and Joseph M. Hodge were elected without opposition; and District 9 (predominantly Tullahoma representation on the commission) where Charles Lynn Sebourn and Frank Watkins were elected without opposition.
District 2 saw a three-way race between Republicans Joey Hobbs and Claude S. Morse defeating Democrat Mike Stein. District 5 saw Republicans Missy Davis DeFord and Tim Morris beat Democrat Bonnie Gamble. District 6 saw Republicans Terry Hershman and Dennis Hunt defeat Independent incumbent Bobby H. Bryan. In District 7, which represents a predominantly Tullahoma electorate, Republican Tim Reed and Democrat Jackie A. Duncan won as unofficial results showed incumbent Rosemary Crabtree falling by six votes to Duncan. And, in District 8, also a largely Tullahoma district on the county commission, Republicans Dwight Miller and Tim Stubblefield beat Independent Marian Galbraith.
The uncontested
Through either not having any opposition or defeating opposition in the primary, several county officials will be sworn into office without having to chew their fingernails on election night. The winners include Williams Lockhart, Circuit Court Judge Part I; Bobby Carter, Circuit Court Judge Part II; Craig Northcott, District Attorney General; John E. Nicoll, Public Defender; John H. Marchesoni, Trustee; Greg B. Perry, General Sessions Judge Part I; Gerald L. Ewell, General Sessions Judge Part II; Jenny Anthony, Circuit Court Clerk; Donna Robison Toney; Register of Deeds; Milton Stanley, Constable Seat I; Carl D. Wilson, Constable Seat II; and James V. Sanders Jr. and Brian D. Coate, Constable Seat III and Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard.
County school board
The county school board race for Seat I saw Republican Thomas E. Ballard and Independent Freda K. Jones beat out Gordon Matthews for the two spots.
Seat II on the county school board saw Republicans Gary Cordell and Brent Parsley win without opposition with Parsley getting a four-year term thanks to having the most votes between the two.
Seat III saw the biggest showdown of the night as Republican Jennifer Peacock Hodge, and Independents Josh Frederick, Brett Henley and Kathy Rose faced off with Rose and Hodge getting elected.
Tullahoma Results
Tullahoma elected Jerry Mathis, Kurt Glick, Daniel Berry and Bobbie Wilson as its aldermen while choosing not to reelect incumbents Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee. Meanwhile Gigi Robinson and Sid Hill were the only two on the ballot running for city school board and were returned by the voters.