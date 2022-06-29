Coffee County Mayor candidate Judd Matheny shared some insight to how he will handle some key questions facing the county.
In preparation for the 2022-23 budget the most discussed item that came before the Budget and Finance Committee was requests for employee raises.
“We gotta have better pay for our people, Matheny said. “We just saw the ambulance service finally get…headed in the right direction.”
Matheny said he sees pay not being kept competitive as a chronic issue with the service.
“To have the best people, we have to pay them. That includes the Highway Department, (Sheriff) Chad (Partin) has done a lot at the sheriff department to bridge those gaps,” Matheny said.
“If we want good people and we want them to stay here, and not be a feeder to other cities and their professional employees, we have to step up and pay more money,” he said.
Matheny said that it’s a matter of intent rather than availability of funds.
“We’ve made some good progress, but we’ve got a long way to go. Insurance is through the roof. Cost of living is through the roof. You get a 5% raise or even a 7 ½ % raise, then your insurance premiums go up… we still really haven’t given our employees much of a pay raise.
Matheny said he’s looking at different models for salary increases. The step system was recently ditched, but there hasn’t been any system suggested to replace it.
“But the Budget and Finance Committee has dropped the ball coming up with another solution. They’ve been doing too much of it on their own, approving raises, pay hikes and whatever.
Matheny suggested a more standardized system, not likely a step raise system, but perhaps a model that gives money to a department head, then once the employee evaluations are performed, the department head distributes the funds based on performance.
“There’s a lot of different models we need to look at rather than just saying everybody gets 5% across the board,” Matheny said.
Bonnaroo fee
Looking at the situation with Bonnaroo, Matheny said that he hopes to improve the relationship between the county and the festival.
“I have a very good relationship with the Bonnaroo people, and I always have,” he said.
Matheny said that he has a background in the music business. “I booked some major concerts, worked with some major festivals…I know what it takes to run a big event.”
Matheny noted that a festival producer is the last one to get paid. Performers are paid 50% up front, then all the people involved are paid. Whatever is left is what the producers make.
“They don’t really know what their bottom line is going to be until after the event,” he said.
“Our Bonnaroo family now is part of a huge corporate family. That means they are going to have a lot less digression in the future if there is another two-year lag like we had on sales or if they perceive the community doesn’t want them,” Matheny said.
“I think we need to make sure that Bonnaroo knows that we do want them. It’s a $50+ million economic impact here. They have the infrastructure in place to have more concerts and more events,” he said. “They’re getting the road paved down there. They are getting the bridge down there.”
“But if they are going to be nickel and dimed to death, we can’t be surprised when they leave. We’ve seen this with industries.”
Matheny said that when Ashley Capp and AC Entertainment put on the festival, it was their biggest thing. But now that Live Nation is involved, Bonnaroo is a small thing on a very big plate.
“We have to be conscious of that with everything we do here. We can’t be seen as trying to kill the golden goose.
Matheny called for fairness for all industries, “Why should we pick a business in the industrial park that’s doing well and start charging a nickel tax on them for every widget they make?”
Animal Control Shelter
An ongoing discussion with the county concerns the construction of a new animal shelter and where it will be located. A commission approved track of land behind the jail set aside for the shelter has come under fire lately by some who feel there are better suited locations. Others feel these objections are simply a stall tactic.
Matheny, who said that he is known as an animal lover, said that he will work toward building a new animal shelter. He called the way it’s being done now “impetuous.”
“You want an animal shelter that’s better than the rest. I’ve been to all the surrounding counties and looked at their shelters and their budgets and the way they’ve progressed over the years.”
He said that none of them started out with a $1.2 million facility, and then dismissed the need for the shelter to have a sewer connection.
“I want cats in the shelter, I want dogs in the shelter, but I was told early on that you can’t have a facility of this type on a septic system. Well, that’s not true. Two of our surrounding counties have their shelter on septic system. There’s a 10 acre facility in Franklin County that runs on a septic system,” Matheny said.
He said that through donations and fundraising, Franklin County finally raised the money to build its shelter.
He said that the currently designated location would not be the best for the safety and welfare of the animals. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department firing range is located an estimated 500 feet from the proposed location. The range is also shared by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who uses a more powerful (and louder) firearm.
The proximity of an asphalt plant and the Southern Waste transfer station will create a traffic hazard for those looking to adopt.
“You have that little access road with all these trucks, on back side of the jail. I don’t think it’s conducive to the health and welfare of the animals or people. The county has plenty of other land,” he said.
“I’ve been accused of all sorts of insidious things along with a commissioner here. All we tried to do was to facilitate giving the critters the best location they could get. We’ll continue to do that, and it doesn’t have to be on the sewer. We found that out for sure,” Matheny said.
Matheny said that he would like to see private entities provide half the cost.
Megasite
Coffee County’s proposed megasite was recently in the running for a large multi-national OEM automotive manufacturing plant. The county eventually gained the number two slot ahead of 10 other sites. A fast plant like the one proposed would require massive upgrades to the local infrastructure.
“It’s ours to lose. I’d like to see the state go ahead a buy it (the land) this calendar year before the cost goes up on it,” Matheny said.
“We’ve already lost a couple potential prospects, big ones, because it’s not ready. It’ll take a couple of years to get up there,” he said.
“The money comes in a lot of different ways,” Matheny said. Direct appropriations for roads, working with Duck River Utility and TVA to build substations and grants that would cover sewer capacity expansion are all piecemeal funding. There may be a $500 million budget appropriation but it could actually be 50 or 60 times that when all the parts come together.
“I think what the state wants more than anything is cohesiveness from the community. The community is not going to be expected to pay all this cost. Not going to be expected to pay any of it.”
“This is a huge piece of inventory that the state has to pitch globally to … manufacturers,” he said, adding the forthcoming TCAT site will be instrumental in training a workforce for industries in the county, building on the trained workforce that is already here.
An office open for business?
One concern voiced by a former county mayor and echoed by other critics of the current administration is if the office makes itself available to the people.
“I have an open-door policy, and I fully intend – the position is a full time job. Monday through Friday plus weekends, I understand that. If I’m not at an event or in a meeting, I’ll be in the office,” Matheny said.
“I’m excited about working a job close to home. The last political job I had was a two-hour commute both ways to Nashville,” he said.
“The visibility of the mayor is a big deal. I’m going to have an open-door policy.”
Matheny said that he intends to maintain a chain of command. Employees can still address issues with the mayor, but they may be referred to the appropriate supervisor to resolve a problem, but if it can’t be solved there, Matheny said, he would be available to resolve it.
As for county governance, Matheny said that he wants to consolidate power back into the mayor’s office, whether that be the budget and appointing committees.
“I have the knowledge myself, to unite the county as much as possible,” he said.