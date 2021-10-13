Mayor Marilyn Howard addressed a lagging sewer rehab project that due to contractor mismanagement dumped 1.8 million gallons of sewage over a weekend in May 2018 into the Little Duck River.
According to state reports J&H Construction Company abandoned bypass pumps used to clear lines to be rehabbed. The spill occurred when the pumps ran out of fuel. Manchester Water and Sewer took action and restored the operation of the pumps.
The pumping operation has since been performed by the city, 24-hours a day for the past 17 months and will continue while the project sits in limbo.
“We had a situation where the contractor went broke and filed bankruptcy,” Howard said. “The Water Department and Attorney (Gerald) Ewell have been working diligently.
“We are trying as hard as we can to get this resolved. It has been an inconvenience, a nightmare. We thank you for your patience.”
Part of the concern expressed by Director of Water and Sewer Bryan Pennington to the water board was that the bonding company has offered less money than would be needed to finish the project. Additional setbacks involve changing the location of where the sewer line crosses the river.
Pennington said at an earlier meeting that pipe bursting, a method of replacing old sewer lines with new ones without digging, doesn’t usually require an Aquatic Resource Alteration Plan permit but the project applied for one following what Pennington called “the blowout.”
Pennington said that planners want to do the work during dry flow times (late summer). He said that the city is still waiting for final data from the bond company before he would have a firm timeline.
He explained that COVID was one of several pieces that came together to create a “perfect storm” of delays to the project.
Pennington updated the water commission in June that the bond company was held up due to COVID. Additionally, the contractor went bankrupt and “just quit the job. Then he passed away and then you had COVID on top of that,” Pennington said at that meeting.
The project was approved Aug. 16, 2018 to J&H Construction for $2,645,158.68.
The August and October meetings of the Water and Sewer Board were canceled due to lack of items on the agenda.