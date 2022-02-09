Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie vote during the February meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman for the first reading of an ordinance that will zone a proposed subdivision as R-3 medium density residential in the Country Road area.
At the meeting, proposed resolutions to adopt plans of services for the 20.46 acres and a vote to annex the property, owned by Judith Driver and Boyd Jackson Jr., easily passed their respective votes.
Much of the opposition to the development expressed by the public at the meeting concerned the R-3 zoning designation, which opponents felt was not restrictive enough to match the lower-impact county RS-1 areas nearby.
Concerned landowner Jeremy Anderson said “We have no problem with any kind of development back there at all, as long as it is according to the plan we were sold on when we invested to improve our real estate. It (zoning) doesn’t fit with the current infrastructure.”
In general, zoning density refers to how many residences can be built in a specific development. Less restrictive R-4 districts have multifamily dwelling, apartments and duplexes, while the more restrictive R-1 (or its county counterpart, RS-1) would only allow single family homes on larger lots. The size of the lot, in effect, controls the number of the houses that can be built.
The city’s R-3 district allows for lots to be a minimum of 7,500 square feet, with 25 foot setbacks on the front, 10 on the side and 15 feet in the rear.
The County Lane homes fall in the county RS-1 district which mandates a minimum lot size of 30,000 square feet with minimum yard requirements of 50 feet in the front, 20 feet on the side and 25 feet in the rear.
During the meeting, Alderman Bill Nickels said he felt the city was “duty bound” to annex the property at the request of the property owners because it falls in the urban growth boundary (UGB), an area that landowner Judith Driver said, during the meeting, that property does not include any part of Country Club Estates.
“It is the land behind Country Club Estates, the 20-something acres we purchased from Mr. Millaway, I believe it was ’64,” Driver said.
She said that it is not economically feasible for the family to continue the development as it had.
“At our age, I’m 80 years old … I’d like to be able to fix this so that my family would have it the way it should be and my neighbors will have no problem these other neighbors,” Driver said.
“It needs to be R-3.The days of R-1 have passed,” she said.
According to the developer, Jeff Lowe, the cost of development of the subdivision makes it not economically feasible to build unless he can have a certain number of lots.
Lowe said that according to the engineer’s report, the difference between a lower density R-2a district and R-3 would amount to 20-25 lots.
The lots on County Lane adjacent to the annexed property average three to five acres in size. Those on Old Stone Circle, zoned city R-1, are ½ to one acre in size, and the property’s three neighbors to the south on Camille Street, zoned county RS-1, average about two to three acres in size.
An R-4 plat on Country Club Drive lies past the northeast corner of Driver’s 20.46 acres on the far side of a five-acre RS-1 lot.
The matter comes to the board with a negative recommendation from the Planning Committee, that suggested the property be zoned R-2A. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are the legislative body that zones all property in the city.
Is this a case of spot zoning?
One of the key issues to the debate is whether zoning the plat different from the surrounding areas is spot zoning. Some of the critics present called it the definition of spot zoning, while the city maintains that it’s not.
“What you’re proposing to do is spot zoning. What you’re proposing is to put an R-3 in the center of nothing but R-1 … (That) is the definition of spot zoning,” Anderson said.
Tennessee appellant counts have defined, “the term ‘illegal spot zoning’ refers to a process in which a small parcel of land is illegally singled out and classified completely differently from that of the surrounding area, solely for the benefit of the owner of the parcel and to the detriment of others.”
City Attorney Gerald Ewell, interpreting case law, said that this is not spot zoning, because the 20.46 acres is not a small parcel of land, and is larger than several neighboring subdivisions.
He cited a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a zoning change because an apartment complex in question was not a change in the kind of use permitted. The intensity of such use would be increased, but not the type of use.
“With that case law out there, (this) does not constitute illegal zoning,” Ewell said.
Offering yes votes were Alderman Ryan French and Aldermen Chris Elem and Vice Mayor Mark Messick. No votes were given by Aldermen Roxanne Patton, Bob Bellamy and Bill Nickels. The tie was broken by Howard to rezone the property R-3. The ordinance will return for a second reading at the next BOMA meeting.