Mayor breaks ties proposed zoning ordinances

Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a second reading.
A total of four properties owned by Josh Moore came before the board with requests for rezoning. The second readings all passed with 5-1 vote. Alderman Julie Anderson offered the only no vote on those yet on the first reading on Moore’s request to rezone 2.68 acres on McArthur street, Alderman Bob Bellamy and Donnie Parsley joined Anderson to offer nay votes.
Bellamy questioned the pertinence of rezoning a commercial lot to R-4 high density residential. To be rezoned, the physical development plan will need to be amended and there will be a second reading for the rezoning.
Meeting each of those requirements were Moore’s other properties, 8.49 acres on Interstate Drive, rezoned from C-2 commercial to R-4; 815 Mill St. rezoned from R-3 to R-4 and a Madison St. property rezoned from R-3 to R-4.
The other tiebreak vote was to readdress the ordinance amendments that had passed two readings, but were passed without a public hearing.
No one spoke up during the public hearing.
That time the first reading passed under the former board and the second reading in September when only Alderman Donny Parley offered a nay vote. On this reading Alderman Anderson, Bellamy and Parsley voted no, giving a 3-3 tie, Howard offered a yes vote, passing the matter to the second reading next month.
As previously reported, the amendments to the zoning streamline some of the low and middle density residential subsets into R-1 through R-5 with R-5 being a strictly mobile home park zone. The recommendations come from a Planning Committee subcommittee that meet every other week earlier in the year.
The controversial part of the amendment at the meeting, was the reduction of R-4 side setbacks from 10 feet to 5 feet, in addition to reducing the minimum square footage per family in certain instances.
The ordinance passed unanimously at the Aug. 2 meeting, passed with only incoming alderman Donnie Parsley voting no at the Sept. 6 meeting.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a…
A settlement for a 2020 lawsuit against the city was quietly approved at the November meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman, following a 30-minute executive session prior to the meeting.
Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring…
The classic musical Hello, Dolly! takes over the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning November 11, bursting with laughter, romance, farce, rousing dances and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.
Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen, 13995 Murfreesboro Highway in Beechgrove, celebrated the completion of its two-week renovation with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 3. The nearly 90-year-old restaurant and store was purch…