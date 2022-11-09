Moore property.PNG

Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a second reading.

A total of four properties owned by Josh Moore came before the board with requests for rezoning. The second readings all passed with 5-1 vote. Alderman Julie Anderson offered the only no vote on those yet on the first reading on Moore’s request to rezone 2.68 acres on McArthur street, Alderman Bob Bellamy and Donnie Parsley joined Anderson to offer nay votes.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

City hires new finance director

City hires new finance director

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the hire of a new Finance Director at  November meeting, just days before the current director’s last day.

Mayor breaks ties proposed zoning ordinances

Mayor breaks ties proposed zoning ordinances

Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a…

Red Wave rolls through Tennessee

Red Wave rolls through Tennessee

There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene.

City hires new water and sewer director

City hires new water and sewer director

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired Wartrace Utility Superintendent Phil Miller at the November Board Meeting to head the Manchester City Water and Sewer Department.

Veteran’s Day parade is Saturday

Veteran’s Day parade is Saturday

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring…

‘Hello, Dolly!’ dances to the MAC stage

‘Hello, Dolly!’ dances to the MAC stage

The classic musical Hello, Dolly! takes over the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning November 11, bursting with laughter, romance, farce, rousing dances and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.

Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen hosts ribbon cutting

Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen hosts ribbon cutting

Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen, 13995 Murfreesboro Highway in Beechgrove, celebrated the completion of its two-week renovation with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 3. The nearly 90-year-old restaurant and store was purch…

Recommended for you