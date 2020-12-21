UPDATE: DEC. 21: Mayor Gary Cordell has been released from the hospital. He will now be recovering at home.
ORIGINAL STORY: Coffee County Mayor Cordell is still in the hospital fighting COVID-19.
“He is still doing about the same,” said Roxanne Patton, executive administrative assistant for Coffee County Mayor's Office. “He is still on oxygen and still in the hospital.”
On Dec. 14, Cordell was admitted to the hospital, Unity Medical Center.
“For two days I’ve been trying to write a thank you letter but I’ve struggled with proper words to express my feelings to properly describe and thank this healthcare team for what I’ve observed and how to thank all of you,” Cordell said. “I am amazed and so appreciative for the care this team has given me. Also the compassion, professionalism, dedication, attention to detail. I’m just blown away.
“I couldn’t properly express in a thousand words what you all mean to me and the examples you’ve displayed. I could go on and on.”
Cordell added “a special thanks to those at all levels of serving your patients, from outstanding custodial care to the great cooks and the great food, to every level of service.”
He also praised other local healthcare institutions.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Cordell said. “I give you all two thumbs up. Please share this thanks with folks at Tennova Hospital in Tullahoma and teams at our nursing homes and extended care facilities and all of our first responders including our 911 Communication team, all of our ambulance workers and law enforcement personnel including our correction officers at the jail. I hope I haven’t left anyone out. You are all important to us and as County Mayor I’m so proud and thankful for all you do.
“This has been a horrible time in the history of our country and county. We hope this is over soon and I pray we never have to experience anything like this again. Our hearts grieve for those families who have lost loved ones and gone through this trauma. You are our heroes.”
He wished everyone happy holidays.
“Thanks so much and I hope you can experience a good Christmas and Happy New Year,” he said. “May God bless you all.”