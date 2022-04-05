The deadline for August candidates to return qualifying paperwork is Thursday, April 7 at noon. As this date nears, currently the only candidate who has picked up papers to run for Manchester Mayor is incumbent Marilyn Howard.
As last week, candidates picking up papers for alderman included David Bradley, Helen Debellis, Joey Hobbs, incumbent Mark Messick, Claude Morse, Donnie Parsley, Willie Smith and Terry Weaver.
Manchester City School Board hopeful are incumbents Lisa Gregory and Prater Powell.