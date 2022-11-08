During the November Water and Sewer Board meeting Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard bluntly asked those members what will it take to fix the chronic overflows in the Manchester sewer system.
“I’d like to get a grasp of what it’s really going to take to get TDEC(the state department of environment and conservation) off our case and get a number once we get these flow monitors, and not just fixing holes in our lines?” she said.
Howard said that with the growth going on and a call to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant (to the tune of $55M), that she needed a price tag for the sewer.
The response was essentially, we don’t know yet.
Until an upcoming flow monitoring service comes on line, the sources of the chronic overflows, infiltration and inflow (I&I) are hard to narrow down.
On Nov. 1, the board approved a $108,330 contract with Dukes to install 122 monitors in the system that will offer the department a clearer picture of when and where flow comes into the system. When a heavy rain occurs, the areas with unusual spikes in flow will appear as sources of I&I.
“Right now we ain’t got a clue,” said Vice Mayor Mark Messick who sits on the water board.
Once the areas are targeted as being problematic, crews can look at the blueprints of the system, see which lines in those areas are old clay or concrete lines and start making repairs in a smart, directed manor.
Howard said that TDEC has been taking a close interest in the city and its priorities.
In August of 2014, the state in an agreement order the state restricted new additions above chronic manholes. In the years that followed at least nine were identified, but that number has dropped.
“The Water and Sewer Commission has done tremendous job over the last several years to get that number down. We still have four or five,” Chairman of the Water Board Michael Anderson said.
“That, to me is priority number one,” Anderson said, noting that the treatment plant can wait.
“If we could push a button and get it done tomorrow, I’d push that button whatever the cost because we’ve got to get out from under that scrutiny – and we know we need to do it, and don’t need TDEC to tell us,” he said.
Howard recognized that the department is doing the best it can. She said that current board recognizes the seriousness of investing money in sewer rehab.
“Not for growth, but especially for the citizens who live by that chronic manhole,” Howard said.
Alderman Donnie Parsley asked if it was a $5 million or a $10 million problem.
“Somebody has to know, it’s y’all’s job to put it together,” Parsley said.
“Is this going to slow our adding on to the lines?” he asked carefully.
Anderson said succinctly, “Yes, the answer to the question is yes.”
Without the flow monitoring the department is shooting in the dark. To attack it that way would be a total replacement.
The problem could be a simple point repair and solve millions of gallons of inflow, or there could be an entire line.
“You don’t know,” Messick answered. “but we will know.”
Answering Parsley’s concern about stopping all additions to the line, Messick noted that the moratorium only addresses areas upstream from a chronic manhole.
“The areas north, you can add pretty much anything you want,” he said.
Howard noted that all developers are notified that they might not get TDEC approval.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
