McCARTER | EAST, PLLC WELCOMES NEW ASSOCIATE, HALLE MANN

McCarter | East is pleased to announce that Halle Mann has joined the Southern Middle Tennessee location of the firm located in Manchester, Tennessee, at 200 South Woodland Street. Ms. Mann’s practice focuses on criminal defense, family law and civil litigation. Halle graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2021.
Eric J. Burch, managing partner of the firm’s Manchester branch, stated that: “We are so excited to have Halle as an addition to our Southern Middle Tennessee branch in Manchester. Halle is smart, capable and driven to succeed for her clients. As Southern Middle Tennessee grows, we are seeing a real need for new, young lawyers in this area. Halle is our firm’s first step in addressing that need.”
The Coffee County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Michael Bradley to discuss his latest book, titled “The Last Words: The Farewell Address of Union and Confederate Commanders to Their Men at the End of the War Between the States” during its regular meeting Saturday, Jan. 14.
The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department building Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.