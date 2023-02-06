McCoy sentenced to 30 years in wife’s murder

1A James McCoy photo 01.jpg

James Richard McCoy walks into the courtroom of Coffee County Circuit Court Judge William Lockhart for his plea deal hearing Monday, Feb. 6.

 Nathan Havenner

More than four years after being indicted for the murder of his wife, Lisa McCoy, James Richard McCoy was sentenced to 30 years in prison after accepting a plea deal with the State in Coffee County Circuit Court Monday.

McCoy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a Class A felony, as well as felony abuse of a corpse, a Class E felony and tampering with evidence, a Class C felony.

