The McMinnville/Hillsboro highway intersection will soon see a TDOT upgrade.
According to the state, the project will include intersection improvements and the instillation of interchange lighting.
Construction will occur daily with various roadway construction activities being performed.
Rogers Group/ Hussein/ CNU006 are listed as contractors.
Other road projects in the county include I-24 resurfacing near the Arnold Air Force Base exit from 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
The posted speed limit has been reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph within the work zone. Wright Paving Contractors/ Hussein/ CNU 338 are listed as contractors.
An additional TDOT paving project on I-24 will be east of Rutledge Hill Road going into Grundy County. The project will include bridge repair and will be 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane nightly.
The speed limit will be reduced from 65 to 55 mph. Rogers Group / Hussein/CNU339 are listed as the contractors.