Manchester Board of Education approved at the August meeting a spending plan that the district will submit to the state concerning how millions of dollars of funds are directed through the three series of ESSSER Funds.
The largest and most latest ESSER 3.0 plan, dated Aug. 5, details $2,674,700 in spending over the next couple of years.
First off, $990,000 will cover two years of salaries for two second grade teachers, three years of salary for one second grade reading and math tutor, three years of salaries for two first grade instructional coaches/tutors and two years of salary for one sixth grade academic coach/ tutor.
One million dollars in HVAC replacements will be done at Westwood Elementary, along with CKLA, EmpowerU and Capturing Kids’ Hearts educational programs that will be implemented across the district. The remaining $148,000 will cover contract and administrative costs for the duration of ESSER 3.0.
Looking back at ESSER 2.0, dated March 26, the plan recalls $186,000 used in combination with state 2% increase on BEP funding to give teachers a $100 bonus for each month up to $1,000.
Summer Learning Camps and related programs garnered $33,700, while $1,088,500 went to replacing HVAC units at Westwood Middle and College Street schools.
ESSER 1.0’s most current revision from March 21 included $123,000 for educational technology including: Content Keeper filtering for remote devices, firewall, wireless outdoor network access for students who don't have internet access at home, charging carts for Chromebooks, Goog le Enterprise License, 10-monhts of lease overage costs incurred by Chromebooks not received by supplier. In the classroom, $33,000 purchased 10 Boxlight panels to facilitate digital learning, $34,500 went to purchase of the digital textbook for the ELA curriculum for grades 6-8. The district purchased 300 cloth facemasks for $1,725 used by Manchester City Schools employees. There were $48,000in stipends for teachers to create virtual content for the 1st quarter of the 2020-21 school year, plus $12,000 in stipends for three teachers (one at each school) to provide instructional technological support to teachers as they implement virtual instruction and/or deliver digital content during the 2019-20 SY. $9000 in stipends went to a Virtual Start-Up team and $4000 covered stipends for office staff persons working additional hours/performing additional duties related to the coordination of activities under ESSER.
Other stipends included $3000 for three building level administrators to facilitate and oversee the development of instructional content offered virtually and $2500 in stipends for five facilitators of virtual instruction at the middle school.