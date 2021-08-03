Manchester City Schools WeCare Event served 225 students “special” handpicked backpacks, appropriate aged school supplies, shoe voucher, hair cut coupon, new outfit, underwear, socks, family size hygiene pack, detergent, other cleaning supplies for all of our families at Westwood Elementary School on July 31.
Manchester City Schools Family Resource Department offers like to give a special thank you to all of our wonderful community sponsors, partners and volunteers who donated their time and money to make this event successful.
“We could not serve without all of you!” said FRC director BJ Sylvia.
If you would love to be a part of serving and or donating clothes, food, school supplies or hygiene products please feel free to reach out to Sylvia at 931-450-2478.