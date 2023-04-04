1A MCS schools.JPG

Each of the three Manchester City Schools has added an impact resistant film that will improve the schools’ security in the event the unimaginable were to happen.

“It’s a laminate. It’s on the inside; it’s glued to the window itself. It makes it like a windshield – even makes it bullet resistant,” said Director of Technology/School Security Mark Howell.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop open for business

Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop open for business

Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.

Made in Tennessee: Goo Goo Cluster

Made in Tennessee: Goo Goo Cluster

With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.

Property suit against Conference Center scheduled for April 11

Property suit against Conference Center scheduled for April 11

A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.

Coffee County BOE approves new teacher pay scale

Coffee County BOE approves new teacher pay scale

The Coffee County Board of Education approved compensation adjustments for several of its employee categories, including teachers, supervisors, assistant principals and bus drivers during its regular meeting March 13.

NAACP protests child custody case

NAACP protests child custody case

A Tennessee Highway Patrol stop that lead to a drug-related arrest and the seizure of a Georgia woman's five children has gained state-wide attention after Coffee County Juvenile Court declined a request to return the children.  

Recommended for you