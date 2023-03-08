MDS Foods breaks ground on expansion

MDS Foods, located at the Joint Industrial Park, has begun the first phase of an expansion project that will add a cooler and warehouse distribution facility to attach to the current manufacturing center.
MDS Foods owner and President Jim Straughn said the first phase will be 30,000 square feet.
The overall project will be 65,000-70,000 square feet, doubling the capacity of the cooler and warehouse.
The expansion will add four production lines. Phase one is anticipated to be complete April next week.
Local MDS General Manager Madison (Straughn) Cason said, “This is great growth for our company and our team, and jobs for our community.”
Misty Lewis, Vice President of Operations said, “I think this is a great opportunity for the community, and this is a chance to give our vendors more products and a chance to ship out of here.”
The Manchester location will expand the capacity of the distribution offered by the Laverne site.
Contractor Steve Ballard laid out the scope of the project.
He said the 35 degree-maintained cooler storage area will be 26,000 square foot, 3000 square foot office area.
He is optimistic about the 12-month timeline on construction.
Coffee County Industrial Board Executive Director Stephen Crook called the local expansion the fastest way to inject quality jobs into the community.
“MDS takes great care of its people, great community service and offers a great product; it’s the perfect fit for this park and the community,” he said.
This is MDS Foods 20th anniversary. The company, named after Straughn’s daughter, Madison Dianne Straghn, was founded on her birthday, March 17. The company logo, with a four leaf clover is in reference to that anniversary.
Cason joked at the groundbreaking that the project needs to be finished by her birthday.
