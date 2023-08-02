A request by MDS Foods to acquire additional acreage at the Joint Industrial Park for a large-scale expansion was temporarily put on hold by the Purchasing Committee July 25.

The plant’s planned expansion will create a production facility and add 80 new jobs to its current warehouse and packaging facility. To accommodate the expansion MDS Foods is seeking an additional 2.43 acres from its neighbor, a parcel of land designated by the county for a Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus on 7.25 acres. Just beyond that area, the Coffee County Health Department joint facility will be built.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

