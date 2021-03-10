Early findings: city sewer plant cannot handle load even if expanded
The Coffee County Commission passed a three budget amendments during the March 10 meeting, one of which provided funding for a wastewater study to be performed at the proposed mega site in Forrest Mills.
The amendment allocates $140,000 for a wastewater survey to be performed by St. John Engineering at the 2,000 acre site.
Earlier in the week, Industrial Board Executive Director Kimber Sharp distributed a proposal by St. John to commissioners at their caucus meetings.
According to the proposal, “The development site will require investment by the county and its partners into utilities infrastructure in order to serve any potential large industrial development. Wastewater treatment and disposal is the most limiting utility to future development of the megasite.”
The proposal also notes that current Manchester Water Department sewer systems do not reach the site. It adds that the wastewater treatment plant is a 74% of current capacity. It is limited by state regulations in the extent of future expansion to approximately 6.93 million gallons per day or 2.6 million gallons above current capacity.
There will not be enough capacity possible even with expansion to serve the megasite and the county’s current and future growth.
The wastewater proposal’s task is to evaluate options, recommend an alternative and provided planning and design data for the treatment of industrial effluent and potential support industries.
The proposal is on a time and expense basis, not to exceed $140,000. The brunt of the work will be performed by St. John Engineering, though could include subcontracting Griggs and Maloney of Murfreesboro, a firm that provides engineering support to Manchester Water and Sewer and is addressing that facility for upgrades.
The City of Manchester's wastewater plant was upgraded in 2011.
The director of Manchester Water and Sewer has been contacted for more details concerning city wastewater treatment. This story will be updated with the response.