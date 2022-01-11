Police responded Jan. 10 to an armed robbery call at 7:48 p.m., at Melrose Market, located at 1440 Murfreesboro Highway.
According to the preliminary Manchester Police Department report, an unknown male entered the convivence store and put a gun to the head of the store clerk and demanded all the money in the store.
The armed man took the money, a female clerk's cell phone and smashed the store phone on his way out.
Police say that the male store clerk then tried to chase the man to see what he was driving, but was unable to get a look at the car. The clerk then drove to H2Go to call 911. The female clerk ran out to the road to try to flag down a passerby.
The male clerk told police that when the armed man first entered the store, he thought the gunman's orders to get down on the floor was a joke, but then noticed the gun.
The man was armed with a silver-colored revolver that the clerk thought was a .38 caliber.
MPD Investigators viewed video footage of the crime but were unable to identify the subject.