Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop open for business

Mercantile Ice Cream photo 01.jpg

Renee Holt, owner of The Mercantile Café is pictured in the new Mercantile Ice Cream Shop located at 109 W. High St. The ice cream shop officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.

Featuring Blue Bunny ice cream, owner Renee Holt said the ice cream shop is located in the same building as the café, but the entrance is just around the corner.

With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee's own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.

A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.

The Coffee County Board of Education approved compensation adjustments for several of its employee categories, including teachers, supervisors, assistant principals and bus drivers during its regular meeting March 13.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol stop that lead to a drug-related arrest and the seizure of a Georgia woman's five children has gained state-wide attention after Coffee County Juvenile Court declined a request to return the children.  

Three members of the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team were recognized by the Board of Education during its regular meeting March 13 for their achievements at the TSSAA State Competition.

