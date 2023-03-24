radios

Manchester Fire Department is looking at purchasing a mobile repeater to allow firefighters with portable radios to communicate from inside some of the larger concrete buildings in town.

At the Manchester Safety Committee meeting on March 13, Fire Chief George Chambers brief members on how the new TACN digital radios work.    

