Manchester Fire Rescue responded June 15 to a reported structural at 509 Ramsey St.
Crews arrived on scene, had smoke coming out of the garage area and the front of the home.
The resident reported everyone was out of the home when command arrived on scene, according to Manchester Fire Department.
Crew immediately deployed an attack line and entered the home and began fighting fire in the kitchen area of the home. Most of the fire was confined to this area of the home.
Crews rapidly knocked down the main fire in the kitchen area and then began checking the home for fire extension in the roof area and the garage. After doing salvage and overhaul crews were able to determine there was no fire extension anywhere in the home.
Crews began ventilation operations and once the house was clear of smoke crews began putting their apparatus back in service.
All crews were checked by Coffee County EMS personnel on scene. Although the heat index was around 100 degrees there were no injuries to citizens or firefighters during this operation.
Personnel received great support once again from Coffee County Communications Center, Coffee County EMS and Manchester PD. Duck River crews secured the meter and crews shut off the water to the home also. Once everyone was checked and cleared by EMS and hose and equipment had been cleaned up and secured, all crews returned to quarters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.