Thermography and Wellness has moved into a new location at 907 McArthur Drive, and with the move the medical infrared imaging clinic will also include IV vitamin therapy to its services.
“I am so excited to be here,” said owner Brittany Keller, RN, ICT. “Serene Day Spa will be moving into this building so there will be other modalities offered like massage, facials and waxing.”
Keller said that the IV vitamin therapy offers more direct nourishment absorption without getting lost in the stomach or GI tract.
“There’re different options. If you’re feeling under the weather, we can do vitamin C. If you’re tired and can’t really focus, there’s an infusion called the Executive that helps with mental clarity,” Keller said.
“If you’ve stayed out too late and drank too much, we have one for hangovers. And there’s also one that has glutathione in it. Glutathione is the master enzyme in the body that helps with DNA repair, anti-aging and inflammation.”
Middle Tennessee Thermography and Wellness also offers a Fountain of Youth infusion that has all three included.
Keller said that while the infusions aren’t appropriate for people with certain health conditions, they are safe.
Thermography is an imaging procedure that can detect risk markers of early-stage cancers, often before other methods. The procedure is not designed to replace other methods of detection but offers an additional screening method.
The thermal imaging system does not use radiation, injections or any invasive method, but can detect heat given off by new blood vessel formation which could be a signal of the growth of a tumor.
In addition to breast exams, thermal imaging can detect imaging markers associated with diabetes, thyroid disorders, stroke, soft tissue and sports injuries, circulation problems and chronic pain.
For more information, contact Keller at 931-444-7778.