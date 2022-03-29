Update: This story has been updated to clarify a comment by Hickerson Fire Department
A $2 million dollar scrap metal shredder caught fire Tuesday afternoon at CFC recycling, causing damage but not a total loss of the unit.
According to Hickerson Assistant Fire Chief Paul McCown, about the time same his department was dispatched to the fire, sheriff department personnel on the scene relayed that the machine was engulfed in heavy smoke and that Tullahoma Fire might need to be dispatched to provide firefighting foam.
“Of course, I took their advice and asked for mutual aid just so we could start mitigating the situation as soon as possible,” McCown said.
“We provided water and tanker support to them and we extinguished the fire…using about 1,100 gallons of water total,” he said.
“We ended up saving that piece of machinery. According to what (a CFC supervisor) was saying it would be about $2 million dollars.”
He said the equipment is still operational and should need minor repairs.
“This was a great response by Tullahoma Fire Department and Hickerson,” McCown said.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin was on scene near the time the fire began and reported to dispatch the situation and confirmed that the equipment was not near any structures.
The shredder eliminates a step in the material processing, making it cheaper per ton to take to the smelter. The equipment is said to be a valuable asset to the community. No one was injured in the fire.