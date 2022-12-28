Manchester City Planning Commission approved at the December meeting a site plan for Vesta Amodular’s future fleet lot to be in a C-2 zoned portion of Ragsdale Road at New Bushy Branch Road.
The approval came with just fewer than ten punch list items that ranged from improvements to fencing and landscaping that would ensure curb appeal to sidewalks that would secure pedestrian foot traffic along the busy side street.
In a tit-for-tat discussion, the city agreed to forgo the requirement that the lot be paved, allowing for the engineers’ geogrid-based gravel. The design uses a grid framework substrate under the gravel to prevent ruts in the lot. Approval will include maintenance agreements that will require upkeep on the lot and on the paneled fencing that will surround the lot.
This marks the second time the owners have come before the commission for approval, following a visit last month when the group discussed the city’s long term plans of building a road through that parcel to connect Interstate Drive to Bushy Branch Road.
The city’s thoroughfare plan calls for the road to be abject to a TVA powerline easement that cuts though the property. It will fall to the west of the powerlines.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick questioned at the meeting the likelihood of the road ever being built. The plans are included in the Master Transportation Plan that was approved in 2018. Amending that plan would require the approval of the full board of Mayor and Aldermen.
At the December meeting, the developer told the board its plan that calls for burning bush shrubs and green giant evergreen trees.
Project engineer Connor Gilbert noted that his plan for phase one was to build a sidewalk along the frontage to the TVA easement. Messick voiced a desire for the developer to make sure there is continuity so that future developers on Ragsdale will have sidewalks to connect to.
City Engineer Scot St. John told the commission that a residential developer would be required to put the sidewalks in, but since the property is not on a collector or arterial street, the commercial designation left the matter up for discussion.
The commission dominated that discussion with a push for the sidewalks.
“We negotiated that we’re going to leave this gravel and not pave it,” Messick said. “Every inch of sidewalk you can get poured is an inch of sidewalk (the city) doesn’t have to worry about if somebody builds another house out there.”
“There’s acres and acres of land between here and the (city limits) that one day… will be subdivisions. You have a sidewalk … and nothing connecting it, Messick said.
Planning Member Ward Johnson said “You don’t want to leave a gap. That’s the bottom line. You don’t want to leave a gap because the city will end up having to pay for that gap.”
“--And it ain’t cheap,” Messick added. “I understand your concern over prices.”
Gilbert said that the company recognizes the need for safe public walkways.
“I would like to state that Ragsdale Road is not a major thoroughfare that would require sidewalks. We would like to accommodate as needed, but there does need to be a solid plan as to where those sidewalks are to terminate.”
During Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival, the second week of June, that area sees a large amount of foot traffic, plus an additional load of vehicle traffic since TDOT permanently closed the so-called “Exit 112,” a temporary Bonnaroo exit opened directly to I-24.
