Ministry opens BtB Discounts

Manchester Chamber of Commerce held its third Be the Bush ribbon cutting with the opening of the recovery ministry’s BtB Discounts, located at 105 Hillsboro Boulevard.

Group founder Caleb McCall said that he is thankful for area small businesses that help support each other.

Hansert presents baseball, softball programs with LED sign

Coffee County Schools has formally accepted the donation of a new LED sign for its baseball and softball programs that will help with the upkeep of The Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility through the advertising revenue it generates.

Area student awarded Top National VFW Scholarship

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce Scotland Stewart, a Franklin County High School sophomore in Winchester, Tennessee, was named first place national winner, and recipient of the $35,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship award, in its 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy scholars…

All city employees to receive bi-weekly pay

After a brief fight on how the plan will be implemented, the Board of Mayor and Alderman passed the first reading of a resolution that will end the weekly pay cycles for two remaining departments in the city starting July 1.

Young Farmers and Ranchers to host Agribee

The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.

