Ministry opens BtB Discounts

Manchester Chamber of Commerce held its third Be the Bush ribbon cutting with the opening of the recovery ministry’s BtB Discounts, located at 105 Hillsboro Boulevard.
Group founder Caleb McCall said that he is thankful for area small businesses that help support each other.
“What BtB Discounts is about is our nonprofit…we had Jehovah Java and it did well for several years. That was probably our first ribbon cutting. Our second was when we moved it across town,” he said.
The coffee restaurant moved from the square to near the Coffee County Central High School. With that move, Covid and the school traffic sales suffered.
McCall said that the new business is much easier for students of the program to staff than a coffee shop.
“We felt it was best to move on. We felt that (this) was a great opportunity for us. We have a friend in Alabama that helped us launch this,” McCall said.
The Dream Center, a similar facility to BtB, has a discount store, and shared retail merchandise contacts.
“With our students, we feel like this is easier for them and allows for more class time because it doesn’t take as much manpower to run this.”
McCall added, “We excited about the opportunity – to have some good stuff, cool stuff at good prices.”
BtB Discounts joins the ministries other ventures, a moving company and landscape business. All of the proceeds go to the ministry to provide housing, food, clothing insurance and gas for the care of students, McCall said at the ribbon cutting.
BtB Discounts retails new merchandise from big-box vendors like Sams and Target, that ranges from leaf blowers to an assortment of living room and bedroom furniture.
Coffee County Schools has formally accepted the donation of a new LED sign for its baseball and softball programs that will help with the upkeep of The Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility through the advertising revenue it generates.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce Scotland Stewart, a Franklin County High School sophomore in Winchester, Tennessee, was named first place national winner, and recipient of the $35,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship award, in its 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy scholars…
After a brief fight on how the plan will be implemented, the Board of Mayor and Alderman passed the first reading of a resolution that will end the weekly pay cycles for two remaining departments in the city starting July 1.
The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.