Show Sept. 30 at Park Theater
It has been nearly 50 years since Moe Bandy released his debut album, but the longtime country singer and one-time bull rider still enjoys performing his hits for his fans.
Backed with a full band, Bandy will be bringing his music to McMinnville’s Park Theater for an evening of song and entertainment Saturday, Sept. 30.
Despite all his years of touring, Bandy said he believes the show will mark the first time he has performed in McMinnville.
“I know I have played all around that part of the country but, yes I think it is,” he said. “I am really looking forward to it.”
Throughout his career, the Meridian, Mississippi native has enjoyed 10 Number 1 Hits, 40 Top 10 Hits, 66 chart hits and earned five gold albums.
Some of his biggest hits include “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” “Just good Ol’ Boys,” “Barstool Mountain” and “Hank Williams You Wrote My Life.”
Bandy said “Bandy the Rodeo Clown” is still one of his favorites.
“Bandy the Rodeo Clown has been one of the bigger songs I have ever had,” he said. “It had my name in it. It was written by Lefty Frizzell and Whitey Shafer just for me and that has been a big record for me.”
Bandy said he tries to play as many songs from his albums as he can during his live shows, and enjoys getting the audience a part of the evening.
“I like to get the audience involved and do a lot of joking with them and get them to sing with me,” Bandy said. “I have a really good band, we include the band and we just have a good time with the crowd having fun.”
As the 1970s progressed and more Country artists were leaving behind the traditional country sound for the more polished “Countrypolitan” sound developed that decade, Bandy stayed true to his country roots.
“That is one of the things that I think gave me the break that I got,” he said. “The fact that I was doing traditional country. At that time the music was growing toward more of the pop side with the strings and all and I kept it real country and I think that helped me a lot back then.”
Bandy is also known for his albums with fellow singer Joe Stampley. The pair performed as a duo for the first time on the 1979 album “Just Good ol’ Boys.” Bandy said he is still friends with Stampley and the pair still perform together from time to time.
“Joe and I recorded “Good Ol’ Boys” 44 years ago and we still have fun,” he said. “We do shows and we still have a lot of fun doing them.”
Presented by On Fire Concerts, Bandy will be joined by Buddy Jewell for the concert Sept. 30. Jewell is the winner of the inaugural season of “Nashville Star,” who’s self-titled debut album reached Number 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts.
Bandy, now 79 years-old, said as long as the fans want to hear his music, he will continue to travel and perform live.
“I love entertaining, I love traveling,” Bandy said. “I still love it after all these many, many years, but the main thing is the fans. As long as they are there, and they have brought their kids and their grandkids into my music….as long as they are there wanting the music I am wanting to do it.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mcminnvilleparktheater.com.